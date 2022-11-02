Breaking down bond propositions on the voter ballot for College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As early voting kicks off and election day one week from today, we’re taking a look at the city of College Station’s bond proposals.

So what is a bond?

A bond is when the state government or local government asks voters to approve additional spending.

David Higdon serves as co-chair of the citizens' advisory board and said this gives College Station residents an opportunity for their voices to be heard.

“Bond basically is where a city goes in and borrows money,” said David Higdon, Co-Chair Citizens Advisory Board, City of College Station. “They guarantee that people that buy those bonds are going to get a return on their investment.”

The city of College Station has five proposed bonds on voter ballots this year.

Proposition A is for fire safety improvements.

The city of College Station has seen significant population growth since its last fire station opened in 2012, and there is a need for a seventh station on the south side of town.

The population has increased by 34 percent and the call volume for emergency services has increased by 83 percent.

Proposition B is to expand Rock Prairie Road E from Town Lake Drive to William D. Fitch Parkway, transforming from two lanes to four.

Proposition C is to expand Texas Independence Ballpark at Midtown with phase two, including four additional diamond fields, as well as make improvements to Veterans Park.

“By expanding it to eight diamonds, having eight available will not only be able to handle the local needs for increasing little league teams but also attract more tournaments in the off-season,” said Higdon.

Proposition D is to improve facilities at Bachmann Little League Fields, install Pickleball courts, and upgrade tennis courts in Bee Creek and Central Park.

Proposition E is to improve Mabel Clare Thomas Park with the replacement of the pool.

“We got a lot of feedback from a lot of citizens,” said Higdon. “Mothers, fathers, little league parents that were coming in telling the committee that we needed to have expanded little league capabilities. The Bachman Park didn’t have things like, the restrooms were overaged, the stands.”

Higdon encourages College Station residents to participate and vote.

“We want to encourage people to go out and vote and participate in the government because this is one of the opportunities that we have where the taxpayers say yes, this is what we want or no, this is what we don’t want,” said Higdon.

If these proposed bonds are passed, what does that mean for you?

“One of the principles that we operated under as a committee, we were targeting to stay under $90 million because that would be the amount that would keep it from kicking up and causing a higher tax increase. There should be no tax increase associated with the passing of these particular propositions.”

