Brazos woman creates 'Yards of Blessings' to help raise church funds

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Each day, more and more people are turning their hobbies into an entrepreneurial venture.

A local woman is doing just that with a bigger end goal in mind.

Traveling down Oakwood Forest Drive in Bryan, Marciela William's front lawn stands out.

"I'm a crafter by nature so I am always messing with stuff," Marciela Williams, owner, Yards of Blessings said.

Williams moved to the area about a year ago and doesn't know many people, so she's using her own front lawn to advertise her Christian-based business, Yards of Blessings.

"I advertise outside my home with sayings like 'Oh, happy day' and just stuff to bring joy to and my neighbors," Marciela said.

To her father-in-law's surprise, Marciela's true intention is to use her talent making Yard Cards to help him and his church.

"I am always encouraging her, try to use it, to do something special to try to further the gospel, but I wasn't thinking of anything about using it to advertise to say,'Hey y'all we're here," Travis Williams, pastor, Sovereign Grace Baptist Church and Marciela's father-in-law said

Before the shutdown, the church rented space at Neal Rec Center. When they could no longer use the space, Pastor Travis Williams started conducting church services at his house.

"We need a new building," Pastor Williams said.

Even though the congregation dwindled from about 80 to less than 20 members, they still are in need of more space.

"We're fit in there tightly, but we are there to worship the lord. That's what we're there for and our discomfort is ok when it comes to worshiping the Lord," Marciela said.

"What I would hope, is that we could go back full-fledged, into ministering to the poor and the needy, and to anybody when it comes down to the gospel," Pastor Williams said.

Putting faith in her Lord, Marciela plans to use the profit from Yards of Blessings to build or buy a church building.

"I pray that He blesses my business and I pray that we can start a wonderful church in the community, and spread His word," Marciela said.

Marciela Williams says, she will make free yard Cards for local churches and businesses to help get the name of her business out there.

