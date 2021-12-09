Brazos Valley track coach named top girls track coach in Texas

CAMERON, Texas — A Brazos Valley track coach was named the top girls track coach in Texas.

Kayla Janicek of C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron is the 2021 Texas Girls Track Coach of the Year.

According to a news release, Janicek helped lead the Lady Yoes to their first 3A UIL State Track and Field Team Championship in a decade and second title ever this past Spring.

The National Federation of State High School Associations said honorees were selected based upon coaching performance for the 2020-21 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement, and philosophy of coaching.