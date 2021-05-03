Brazos Valley pool owners see increase in price, decrease in supply of chlorine this pool season

COLLEGE STATION, TX — School might not be out for all students, but summer is already on the minds of many, including homeowners with swimming pools.

A nationwide chlorine shortage isn't spoiling all of the fun in the sun for Brazos Valley residents just yet.

Once a chlorine shortage was brought to the mind of Bobbi Brooks, she didn't let it swim past her.

"I didn't know if it was really from supply and demand, just with the season, but after we heard there was a shortage in chlorine, we started doing some research and found out about the chemical plant that had exploded last summer and how that was affecting price and demand," Pool Owner and College Station resident Bobbi Brooks said.

Brooks is someone who shops around to find the best deals for her pool supplies and comparing her shopping experience from last September, to recently, she noticed the same bucket of chlorine tablets she gets for her pool had gone up to $20.... in just 8 months.

"Last fall I was thinking about stocking up tablets on chlorine tablets and I took a picture to do price comparisons. I happened to find that picture in my pictures today and I see there is a $20 increase in that exact same product from September to today," Brooks added.

Comparing her trip to the store from the end of pool season last year to the beginning of the season this year, Brooks noticed a shortage on the shelf and an increase in the price.

"We were just lucky we found it. With the pandemic and everything that had gone on with the shortage of toilet paper and other things we were just happy we could find the tablets in order to keep our pool clean this summer," Brooks added.

Despite the markup, Brooks says she'll pay the price for the enjoyment a quick splash brings, especially after this last year.

"We used it a lot.. because we weren't going places. We didn't go on vacation. We didn't gather as much with friends. We used it probably a lot more this year. Also working from home, during lunch, you could take a quick break and you could get some swim time in... Also with public pools being closed this was a way for others to enjoy it as well," Brooks added.

Other Brazos Valley pool owners stocked up just in time to take the tarp off without breaking the bank and also echo the relaxing outlet a pool supplies.

"... Because I have somewhat of a stockpile. Two weeks ago, I purchased an extra tub of the tablets and there was an increase probably of about 25%...," Tim Thomas, another pool owner in College Station said. "It's (a pool) been a good resource to have considering how everyone has been confined," he added.

While the extent of the chlorine shortage isn't known just yet, it's best to stock up sooner rather than later.

Chlorine sanitizing tabs are running low because of a fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana last August from Hurricane Laura. There is no word on when the shortage is expected to recover.

