Brazos Valley organization offering resources for those impacted by domestic violence

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but Twin City Mission and other local resources want survivors to know they’re not alone.

Domestic Violence is often referred to as physical violence, but it can take many forms. It can be emotional, verbal, sexual, phycological, financial, and even digital.

Jocelyn Tahay, a case manager and legal advocate, said she and others can do a lot just by being an ear.

“By listening with no judgment, that’s a good way to get them to trust you, and eventually I think you can introduce services like what Twin City Mission offers,” Tahay said

She said nationally, one in four women experience domestic violence and one in nine men do as well.

It’s important for those that come forward that Twin City Mission is not required to report an incident between a person and their partner if they do not feel comfortable doing so.

“When they enter our services, they are safe. What we discuss is totally confidential the only exception to that is if they were to tell us there was abuse involving a child, somebody with a disability, or somebody that is above the age of 65,” she said.

Tahay said if someone wants to leave a domestic violence situation, they should have a safety plan and pre-packed back their abuser won’t find with all essential documents and a few changes of clothes.

For those that are wanting to take legal action, Earl Gray, a County Attorney, says Domestic Violence Awareness is very important.

"I think quite often victims go through this process, you know, it occurs to them, they don’t call the police, they don’t notify anyone, and then what can continue to occur is continual violence, actually known as the circle of violence," Gray said.

He suggests for the safety of the victim, they should speak up as soon as possible from the time of the first incident.

“We need the police officers there, to assist the individual, secure the crime scene, collect any additional evidence we need. Sometimes we will have injuries that show, actual visible injuries and sometimes we will not,” he said."

Below are phone numbers to resources in the area to help and support those affected by Domestic Violence:

Twin City Mission

979.775.5355

Sexual Assault Resource Center

979.731.1000

Brazos County Family Violence Unit

979.361.4300

Emmanuel Lighthouse Mission

979.822.0441

Family of Promise

979.268.4309