Brazos Valley nonprofit teams with Aggie students, preparing Hearne High School students for STAAR

HEARNE, Texas — Making sure students score well on state assessments like STAAR is a top priority for Principal Jaremy Sanders at Hearne High School.

He said catching students up with their learning gaps from the pandemic has been tough.

“It affected all of us — we’ve had such a gap due to the fact that happened with COVID and we're just trying to get that learning gap back up," Sanders said.

"That’s something that we are going to be catching up with for a little while now.”

According to the Texas Tribune, in 2021, the number of students who met math test expectations dropped by 32 percentage points and nine percentage points when it came to reading.

Leslie Davis is the founder of "A Reason to Dream" — a local non-profit aimed at helping students academically.

Davis said this was the perfect time to help students in her community of Hearne be where they need to be in the classroom.

“I think it kind of gives a more insight of kids learning with people of different walks of the world and helps with good studying habits," Davis said.

"Overall, it’s a win-win."

Starting Nov. 4, Texas A&M student groups from "Ag Inspire" and the Pre-Medical Society will be tutoring more than 50 students at Hearne High School to be better prepared for assessments like STAAR next spring.

One of those Aggies helping with the initiative is Junior Haley Russell.

“I think it’s going to be a really unique opportunity to kind of step away from healthcare and volunteering that is clinical related, to step back into the classroom and realize other students need that help too," Russell said.

"It’s an opportunity to help.”

As for Principal Sanders, he tells 15ABC’s Chris Talley that this opportunity for his students to improve academically will serve many purposes to benefit them beyond Hearne High School.

“Yes, we want them to pass STAAR, but we want them to also do well on the SAT's," Sanders said.

"I want them to be able to get those scores of 21 — those are the things we are looking for, for our kids to strive in order to be better and prepare them for college readiness.”

For more information on "A Reason to Dream" and their initiatives in Hearne, click here.