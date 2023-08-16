Brazos Valley Mustangs Football (BVCHEA) prepares for 2023-24 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wyatt Neisemier is practicing for his last season as a senior on the only football team he’s known for the last three years – the Brazos Valley Mustangs.

“It’s good to be back and getting to see a lot of people I didn’t see last year,” Neisemier said.

Neisemier and the rest of his teammates are a part of the Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators Association (BVCHEA). New head coach, Jeff Pote said how the organization brings the homeschool community together.

“Anyone that wants to come out and play football that’s at a private school or Christian school that doesn’t get to play public football, it gives them the opportunity to come and do the same that the other public-school kids get to do,” Pote explained.

15 ABC caught up with Jeff Pote's son, Jake, last year as he was going into his junior year. Now, Jake is ready for his senior year and tells us he’s grown on and off the field.

“I have realized that going into my senior year that I need to step into more of a leadership role and be able to teach the younger guys so the program can continue on,” Jake explained.

A program that Neismeier said has prepared him for his future off the field – a future to “saddle up” for.

“I love the Rodeo, I’m wanting to pursue bull riding and team roping, I haven’t done it yet but that’s a hope. That would be amazing – if so awesome, if not that’s okay,” Neismeier said.

The Brazos Valley Mustang’s first game is on August 25 at Allen Academy.

More information on the Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators Association (BVCHEA) can be found here: https://www.bvchea.org/current-programs