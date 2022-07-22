COLLEGE STATION. TEXAS — A symbol of life, growth, and hope come from butterflies for many.

On Saturday the Brazos Valley community gets the chance to release hundreds of monarch butterflies back into nature to spread their wings.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting its 10th annual “Wish Upon a Butterfly” event to honor the memory and presence of loved ones who have passed.

Executive Director of The Museum Deborah Cowman shared with 25 News what the public can expect.

“When visitors arrive, they come inside the museum where we have a number of organizations that have educational booths and activities," said Cowman.

Some of the organization's attendees include the Texas A&M Gardening Club and the Texas Master Naturalists. Various other educational and visual opportunities will also be available.

After a decade of this event, Cowman said the sentimental value and educational awareness haven’t changed.

“It’s really turned into a really heartwarming event – it’s also an opportunity for us to educate people about the monarch butterfly and its current status because it is experiencing population declines," Cowman said.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the monarch butterfly has recently been added to the conservatory’s list of threatened species including more than 41,000 species to face extinction.

Festivities will start at 9:00 a.m., attendees can purchase tickets online at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History’s website here: https://www.brazosvalleymuseum.org/wish-upon-a-butterfly.