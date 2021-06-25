Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosting butterfly release event

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On June 26, the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History will be hosting their annual 'Wish Upon a Butterfly' event.

This symbolic event is meant to celebrate the Texas state insect, the monarch butterfly.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns, this will be a special drive-through version that will run from 9 to 11 A.M.

Visitors will be able to drive up to the museum, where staff will hand out purchased butterflies for attendees to release at home.

Participants can also expect to receive an activity/craft packet to enjoy with the family, while supplies last.

For those unable to attend, staff will also be releasing butterflies per request on their behalf.

For more information on how to be a sponsor, or to purchase a butterfly, call 979-776-2195!

