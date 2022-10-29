Brazos Valley Halloween Events

Trick or Treat at Century Square

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be all sorts of entertainment and stores around Century Square will be handing out candy.

Madi Poland, the Marketing Strategist for Century Square, said there will be a variety of games, costume contests, and more.

“From the young to the young at heart, we’re going to have free mini pumpkin painting, temporary tattoos, we’re going to have a DJ that’s going to be on the green ending with a big monster mash at the end of the night. We’re also going to have magicians from Texas A&M roaming the site,” she said.

Poland also said kids will just need to bring their owns bags to the event. Parking will be free anywhere in their surface lot or in their parking garage.

Historic Downtown Bryan Transforming into Halloween Town

It has now been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chris Ortegon, the Special Event Coordinator for Destination Bryan, said there will be a kids photobooth, crafts, and custom prizes for the crowd favorite, kids costume contests.

Ortegon recommends getting there early and bringing your own bags, since provided supplies are limited.

He said that there will be parking available at the Roy Kelly Parking Garage and along Tabor Road.

He also wants to thank this year's sponsors, more information on that coming soon.

Trunk or Treat in Bryan

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the student lot of Bryan High School. The Bryan High School Theatre Department will be there to not only help facilitate the event, but they are also one of about 28 other groups that have signed up to participate.

Admission is 5 canned food items, all of which will go directly to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The BVFB will also accept non-perishables.

Ebony Knight, the Director of Operations for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said it brought in about 4,900 meals worth of food last year.

There will be food vendors, train rides, inflatables, and donation boxes provided by the food bank on site.