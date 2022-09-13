Brazos Valley Habitat for Humanity hosts fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas — The local Habitat for Humanity has built more than 300 homes for families in the area. Fundraisers like the Tees for Keys Golf Tournament help make it all possible.

All proceeds will go directly towards buying the supplies needed for creating those homes, which aligns with the mission of the non-profit.

The director of development says this event is like a gateway to let community members know what Habitat for Humanity does.

“Throughout our abilities and the things...we’re able to help someone else that God puts in our path. That really gives you a sense of accomplishment and like you're doing something to better the community,” said Carl Orozco.

These homes aren’t free, but the interest on the loans is, making them a much more affordable option for those in need.

Jessica Villeda and her family were able to have a home built thanks to the generosity of the volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat for Humanity.

“To me that meant everything. To me, that meant that my kids weren’t going to grow up like I did. That they weren’t going to have to sleep on floors or all crowded up,” she said.

Mark Gabriel not only participated in the tournament, but he has also helped with the building of many of the properties.

“I don’t know who this is going to help, but it doesn’t matter who it’s going to help. As long as it’s helping somebody who needs it. That’s what counts,” he said.

John Orozco says he is so glad there are resources available for those in need and they can contribute to helping them.

“Well anytime you’re having fun, playing golf in the sunshine, here in Aggie Land, and you know you’re doing it for a good cause, it can’t get much better than that” John said.

As of 2021, over 1,300 individuals have been housed and roughly $302 saved monthly with their mortgage.

For those that were unable to participate in the tournament and don’t necessarily think they can build a house, there are plenty of other ways you can build a home. You can find that information on their website under the 'Get involved' tab.