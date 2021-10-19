Brazos Valley Gives taking donations till 11 p.m.

BRYAN, TX — October has brought about one of the area's most popular charity events of the year.

Brazos Valley Gives kicked off early this morning, accepting online and in-person donations to benefit 154 local nonprofits.

As of 11 am., $314,500 had been raised online, with still 12 hours left to give.

Contributors can make their way to brazosvalleygives.org and select from a wide variety of charities to sponsor.

Those interested in making in-person donations towards the 18-hour campaign are invited to stop by the Bryan-College Station Eagle's front entrance on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, where volunteers will be accepting donations till 7 p.m.

Those wishing to donate in the Brenham area may also stop by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce on South Austin Street in Brenham.

Brazos Valley Gives was created to serve as an easy platform for donating towards Aggieland's many nonprofit organizations.

While Brazos Valley Gives' central campaign, Giving Day, consists of an 18-hour event, each year donors can opt to give one month in advance.

Additionally, select charities will be presented with extra monetary prizes during the month of November, as part of the Celebration of Community Philanthropy.

KRHD News will provide updated totals later this evening.