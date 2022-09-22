Brazos Valley Gives prepares for month-long of giving to area non-profits

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brazos Valley Gives raises funds for over 150 non-profit organizations from across the Brazos Valley.

Molly Watson – Co-chair of the organization says the annual giving event helps non-profits amidst a time of inflation.

“Inflation affects our non-profits as well because sometimes people aren’t giving as much – our community always seems to give which is incredible. Non-profits, big and small can be a part of Brazos Valley Gives, it puts everyone on an even playing field.” Said Watson.

Brazos Valley Gives will host an 18-hour online giving event on October 18th to raise money and awareness for area nonprofits.

A link to Brazos Valley Gives is provided HERE: https://www.brazosvalleygives.org/