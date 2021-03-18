Brazos Valley Food Bank receives a $2,000 donation

BRYAN, TX — On Thursday, March 18, 25 News KRHD, Engel & Völkers, and Destination Bryan presented the Brazos Valley Food Bank with two checks for $1,000.

In an effort to help drive customers to local eateries in town, Destination Bryan designated the entire month of February as Restaurant Month.

Engel & Völkers was the main sponsor of restaurant month, donating $1 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank with up to $1,000 for each and every check-in at the 32 participating restaurants when customers used their Bryan Restaurant Month Pass.

25 News KRHD has also pledged to match Engel & Völkers donation of $1,000.

“When we saw the city of Bryan coming together to support local restaurants and the local food bank, we knew this was something we would love to support,” says 25 News VP & General Manager, Adam Chase. “2020 was a hard year for all of us, and we hope this donation will help those in the Brazos Valley have a better start to 2021.”

Destination Bryan estimates, over $39,000 was spent at the participating Bryan restaurants in February and is thankful to the community for supporting local businesses. As well as those still feeling the effects of the pandemic and are still reliant on the food bank.

"We know that our community has been severely impacted by COVID-19 just like everywhere else in the world really and so we know not everyone has the means to go out and support local restaurants," said Katelyn Brown with Destination Bryan. "But they are in dire need of just the basic necessities and so this was to us a simple way that we could give back to our community and support those that are most in need."

Destination Bryan hopes to make restaurant month even bigger and better for 2022!