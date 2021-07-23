Brazos Valley Food Bank is on a mission to feed those in need in unique ways

BRAZOS VALLEY — The Brazos Valley food bank is constantly on a mission to create a hunger-free community, this time with a mobile pantry.

Danny Burns, a Madison County resident, has been receiving assistance for about a year.

"It's helped me with my food bill because I'm on disability," said Burns.

Burns says he really needed the help since the pandemic hit. That's why programs like the Brazos Valley mobile food pantry really help make a difference.

"That's when it hit. It was terrible when it hit but we're starting to get back over and get back to normal life," Burns shared.

Odessa Jackson refers to the mobile pantry as a blessing as it allows her to pay it forward like baking goodies for her grandchildren from what she receives.

"It means a whole lot," said Odessa Jackson, Madison County Resident. "That's one reason I come because you never know what shape you're going to get in and then if y'all can help us, we can help somebody else,"

Not only will the food be filling stomachs, but volunteers say the interactions they have, fill their hearts. It's the relationships they build that really keep them going.

It all began in Madison County in 2008 when a small idea grew into a line of cars lining up for help. Two food bank employees kicked it off at a small church where they would see about 70 cars. Now, they serve about 140 families.

"Mobile pantries are something that are used frequently in more rural areas, there's fewer resources in rural areas so it's sometimes harder to find partners," said Shannon Avila, Programs Manager.

This opportunity bridges the gap of food insecurity in rural communities.

"It's a long drive for them to go to some of the pantries and you know like we said coming here to Bryan that's a far trip, so it is unique that we do just to give them that opportunity," said Andi Hawthorne, Brazos Valley Food Bank agency relations and Mobile Pantry Coordinator

There are three other mobile pantries that provide service once a month, two are in Washington County and one is in Grimes County.

Once a month you can also help volunteer at one of the mobile pantries.