Brazos Valley Food Bank in need of food and monetary donations

BRYAN, TX — Only four more days remain in KRHD’s Feed the Need donation drive to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank. A total of nearly $6,000 has been raised so far for Feed the Need, which will be distributed to organizations including the Brazos Valley Food Bank, through KRHD and sister station KXXV in Waco.

Though much of Texan society has reopened since the onset of the pandemic, the food bank is still facing a food deficit in the wake of the 2020 global shutdown. The challenges of the ongoing pandemic have made the need for charitable efforts even more crucial, as many local residents are still suffering from food insecurity, affected by a number of ongoing economic factors.

" A lot of moms stopped working during COVID-19 because they needed to take care of their kids, and that was the economical way to take care of the situation, and then teach [the kids]," explained Theresa Mangapora, executive director of the food bank. "I think there’s some moms that are still in that mode. Those are just some examples. There are also stories of people who went and maximized their credit cards, blew through their savings just to get through the last 16 months.”

Monetary donations can be used to fund programs such as the food bank’s ‘Together We Grow’ garden, which teaches employment skills to clients, and acts as a source of fresh produce for distribution.

"I would love to see us fold in other programs here at the food bank, like nutrition education," said Alaina Jalufka, Together We Grow program manager.

Every dollar given is enough to cover two meals, according to the nonprofit's leadership. These meals are packed up and prepared for distribution by a crucial link in the chain of giving at the food bank: volunteers.

"As I’ve volunteered more, and done different things with the food bank, I have realized more and more, there is a need," said Garrison Brown, a local high school senior and food bank volunteer. "And it’s really nice to be able to help as much as we can."

To make a donation, visit 25cares.com.

