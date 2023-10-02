Brazos Valley Food Bank in need of donations, one of many non-profits dodging government shutdown

BRYAN, Texas — President Biden signed the last stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded for another month — making sure government benefits like SNAP and WIC remain available for those in need.

Should those benefits go on pause, the Brazos Valley Food Bank is ready to step up with all hands on deck to help out Brazos Valley residents who need a little extra help.



“Some of my friends also come here, and it's just nice to get some community service hours while you are in school, and feel good about yourself that you’re getting to do some good work," said local volunteer, Brady Ray.

"Hopefully families in the College Station and Bryan area can step up and help out when students go back during the holidays."

With a potential shutdown looming over the already busy holiday season, the food bank is asking the community for help in the coming months.

For anyone ready to lend a hand within the community, Food and Friends Manager, Destiny Lavador, has some tips on bringing in donations.

“One of the ways we like to encourage the community is by doing competitions in your workplace, or even at your fall events, by setting up collection container helps out,” Lavador said.

Information on donations and volunteering can be found here.