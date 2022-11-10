Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo sees record numbers for 2022 season

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo may be over for the 2022 season but, the event saw some record numbers this year.

From competitions, attractions, scholarships and, everything in between,

Senior Manager – Fiona Tizard-Meyer says it was a record year all around.

“Attendance was right at 21,000 people so we were really excited about that, we had a solid kick-off weekend with our tractor pull. Starting off the week with the concerts and the rodeo and stuff especially with increased attendance across the board.” Said Tizard-Meyer.

Almost 18-hundred competitors attended all events from across the Southern US.

Tizard-Meyer says more than 21-thousand dollars in scholarships were awarded this season, bringing the total scholarships awarded to over 122-thousand dollars since the fair began in 2012.

“That money has concentrated value right here In the Brazos Valley, but it does go out into the rest of the state of Texas with some of those livestock kids.” Said Tizard-Meyer.

And one of those livestock kids are local here to Bryan, Miranda Skaggs a Senior at Rudder High School who received $1,500 in scholarship money.

“I’m so thankful because not only is it going to help me with my future educational endeavors, since I want to attend Texas A&M University next year and major in animal science, but also be a more successful college student and set me up for my future.” Said Skaggs.

Skaggs said she’s ready to attend Texas A&M next year to continue pursuing a career in agriculture and give back to those that gave to her.

“Anything I do in the future I want to be able to give back to the agriculture industry because it has done so much for me like the Brazos Valley Fair for awarding me a scholarship. I want to be able to give those opportunities to other students in the future.” Said Skaggs.

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo returns for the 2023 season October 13-15 and October 20-22.