Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo prepare for kick-off weekend

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo are preparing for its Kick-Off weekend from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.

“Kick off weekend today and tomorrow, Friday and Saturday,” said Fiona Meyer, senior manager at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo. “We have BBQ and steak cook-off events. It’s not a public event so much."

People from all over the world come to compete in the BBQ and steak cook-off.

One team is a group of friends from Brazil who now live in Las Vegas, Nevada. They traveled four days on the road to compete.

“We have traveled to California, Nevada, Utah, but this is the first time we have come to Texas,” said Renato Aguilar, Brazilian BBQ.

Renato Aguilar joins his friends who cook alongside Chef Leandro.

“We have a lot of good competition,” said Aguilar. “It’s going to be one of those hard times but we’re going to try our best.”

Aguilar said Chef Leandro has a special ingredient he uses on his BBQ.

“We have like a secret in our [back] pocket,” said Aguilar. “When the judges try [our BBQ], they’re going to tell who’s going to deserve to win.”

Here’s what you can expect for the rest of the kick-off weekend.

“Tomorrow, we have a welding competition and agrobotics so that’s local kids,” said Meyer. “We have some coming from as far away as the Panhandle that will come in and compete in those evets, and then Sunday is our big day with our Tractor Pull and car show.”

You can find a full list of events happening this weekend at the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo here:

Daily Schedule (brazosvalleyfair.com)