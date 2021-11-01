Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation hits 5-year goal in advance

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation has reached a new funding milestone thanks to the support of private sector businesses.

Local companies in the "Invest Brazos Valley" investment group have surpassed $350,000 in contributions to the BVEDC, accomplishing their five-year goal.

Thanks to the investments of the one hundred businesses, the Brazos Valley EDC will continue its work towards bringing new companies and job growth to the Brazos Valley.

"For us, it's really about partnership," said Matt Prochaska, president & CEO of Brazos Valley EDC.

"So when you see all of these private companies wanting to invest in our work, they really understand the value that is brought forth in job creation."

Along with private sector contributions, the BVEDC is also aided by the cities of Bryan and College Station, as well as Brazos County and Texas A&M University.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!