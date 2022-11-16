Brazos County detention officer of 14 years arrested for 'intimate inmate relationship': Officials

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A detention officer of 14 years is now in custody after it was discovered they had an intimate relationship with an inmate, officials said.

Tammy Shannon has been arrested for violations of the civil rights of a person in custody, a 3rd-degree felony, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they discovered the relationship after a citizen called in to inform them that an inmate had been making calls to them via an unauthorized phone.

Following this report, officials said a supervisor began a preliminary investigation and later discovered that a policy violation may have occurred - prompting a full-scale investigation.

Afterwhich, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to determine that Shannon was, "involved in an inappropriate relationship with a person in custody."

Officials said the evidence was then presented to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant for Shannon’s arrest was later issued on November 15.

Shannon is said to have self-surrendered to the Hearne Police Department.

At the time of this publication, a bond has not been issued.

Officials said Shannon resigned from her position on November 11 during the investigation.

As the food service manager for the detention center - officials said Shannon had been with the sheriff’s office since April 2008.

Officials confirmed that the inmate in this incident has since been offered victim services.

"It is a standard operating procedure to protect the names of victims involved in sex crimes," Deputy David Wilcox said.

"We will not be releasing the name of the victim."

Wilcox has since released the following quote, reading in part: