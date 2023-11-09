Brazos Valley cosmetology instructor gives real-world advice to further her students’ careers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students at the Finetta Barber and Beauty Academy are busy at work building and learning their trade.

Etta Whitley owns the academy. She's assisting her students with real-world lessons, like learning how to manage money and how to have an entrepreneurial mindset. This is knowledge that Whitley wishes she knew fresh out of school.

"People need tools to do things, they need tools to move forward. It's difficult to train somebody if they're hungry, it's difficult to train somebody if their emotions are all over the place," Whitley said.

"If they're going through a hard time, you help them to navigate them through certain things so when they're here, they're on fire — that's what we want them to be is on fire all the time."

Whitley has two locations, one in College Station at 1808 Brothers Blvd. and a new one located in Hearne at 120 West 3rd Street.

More information on courses offered at Finetta Barber and Beauty Academy can be found here: Esthetician School | Finetta Barber And Beauty Academy | College Station