Brazos Valley companies confident in the local economy, new survey shows

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — A recent survey of more than 50 local companies in the Brazos Valley is showing strong confidence in the local area.

The survey conducted by the Brazos Valley Economic Development corporation surveyed high-level executives at over 50 companies in the Brazos Valley and an overwhelming majority were optimistic about the area economy.

Meanwhile, 92 percent of the representatives that took part in the survey said they plan on adding employees between now and May 2022.

"Overall the Brazos Valley is a terrific job market, there are lots of opportunities for our Aggies to stay, take jobs here, as well as potential employees to move to the area, so we're seeing a lot of growth in all of our sector and that support is really clear from the university as well as from the cities and the county and then our private industry." shared Matt Prochaska, President & CEO of Brazos Valley EDC.

The survey found that the eight percent of businesses that saw a contraction in 2020, mainly fell in the service industry.

However... in recent months the service sector is beginning to see improvement.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”