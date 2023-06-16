Brazos Valley community members keep cool as temperatures reach triple-digits

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The heat was on as the Brazos Valley entered nearly triple-digit temperatures on Friday. While the first official start of summer is approaching, one parent says it feels like it’s already arrived.

“I’m originally up from the panhandle, so I’m used to a pretty dry heat. Down here we also [have] that extra humidity added in which definitely makes it feel worse," Kenzie Stucki said.

"We are kicking off summer hot, so I am a little nervous for what July and August have to bring.”

While school is out, Stucki is keeping her children active with the city of College Station’s athletic camps. She says the kids get a workout, without overdoing it in the heat.

“This camp has been really good about that, about every 10 minutes and stopping to let the kids grab a drink,” Stucki said.

Since 2012, Jay Whitehead has been coaching the Omega Elite Camp in the summers here in College Station. He says the health of the children is a top priority when it comes to being in the heat.

“Definitely the pavilion has helped, we stayed down here the majority of the time," Whitehead said.

"When we did go out in the sun, we gave them more breaks than we normally would to keep them hydrated."

Over at the Salvation Army, the Director of Social Services, Tanisha Pickney says the non-profit is opening this summer as a cooling station with water for those that need to escape the heat.

“A lot of people are struggling, and maybe homeless," Pickney said.

"Whatever it is that they are needing, we are more than happy and generous to help any way we can."

As the summer months approach, the Salvation Army is looking for donations of cases of bottled water and box fans to help donate these to those in need throughout the community.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army on Cavitt Avenue in Bryan.