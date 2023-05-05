Watch Now
Brazos County

Brazos Valley community celebrates German heritage for 133rd year

With roots dating back to the German Volkfest in 1874, Brenham Maifest is the oldest festival in Texas
Rachel Widder
<i>15 ABC</i> visited Fireman's Park on Friday as organizers made the final touches to Maifest 2023
Posted at 2:49 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 15:49:08-04

BRENHAM, Texas — The Maifest is a weekend full of activities, entertainment, and food.

The annual event, which runs through Saturday this year, celebrates the community's German heritage but also highlights the area's youth with a royal court.

There is a carnival, parade, historical demonstrations, and live music over several days.

The event helps raise money to support efforts in the community.

Funds raised during the 1948 Maifest celebration even helped raise $20,000 to construct the Brenham Municipal Swimming Pool.

Funding is also spread through other communities in Washington County.

You can find a full schedule for Maifest by clicking here.

