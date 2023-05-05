Brazos Valley community celebrates German heritage for 133rd year

BRENHAM, Texas — The Maifest is a weekend full of activities, entertainment, and food.
The annual event, which runs through Saturday this year, celebrates the community's German heritage but also highlights the area's youth with a royal court.
There is a carnival, parade, historical demonstrations, and live music over several days.
The event helps raise money to support efforts in the community.
Funds raised during the 1948 Maifest celebration even helped raise $20,000 to construct the Brenham Municipal Swimming Pool.
Funding is also spread through other communities in Washington County.
You can find a full schedule for Maifest by clicking here.