Brazos Valley charities included in Entergy's $650,000 donation to nonprofits

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — On March 2, Entergy Texas, Inc. announced their plans to donate $650,000 to help community nonprofits and qualifying customers who are financially struggling after the recent severe winter storm.

According to their news release, these grants will go directly to local nonprofits, assisting their low-income customers with emergency needs following the winter storm. This outreach includes the Montgomery County Food Bank, Brazos Valley Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank, and SBP USA, an organization focused on helping communities rebuild after weather events.

Additional funding also will be directed to their The Power to Care efforts, which provides payment assistance to customers who are low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

The Power to Care works through agencies like the Community Assistance Center, Center for Christian Services, and the Greater East Texas Community Action Program, among many others.

“We understand the impact this historic winter storm has had on so many of our customers – especially in the midst of a pandemic,” said Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas. “We know the hardest part of a storm can be when the lights are back on, and the rebuilding begins. We hope this contribution to our critical community partners will help our region recover.”

In addition, Entergy Texas has also implemented several new bill payment options for customers who may be experiencing financial hardship; these options may allow eligible customers to take up to twelve months to pay their current bill and/or unpaid balances.

“We are committed to working with any customer facing financial difficulties as a result of the winter storm,” continued Rainer. “We know the past year has been incredibly difficult for so many people across our region, and we will continue our work to support our communities during this time.”

As the recent extreme cold temperatures across the Brazos Valley may still lead to higher billing. Read here to learn more about the charges on upcoming bills and how they were set.