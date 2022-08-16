Brazos Valley breastfeeding group offers emotional support to new mothers

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Milk is the primary food source for babies and many food products are made from it.

Joanne Lorenzana will be a mother soon, right now, she's looking for ways to connect with other soon-to-be mothers

She says, “I think it would be pretty cool if there was a Facebook Page or something, where you could just go and see what other moms are experiencing or if they had a bad experience somewhere, of situations of what they could have done differently to avoid that, so that I can take that into consideration”.

Rachael Cunha is a local leader of La Leche League and a mother herself.

She says there's a group in the Brazos Valley supporting those hoping to achieve their breastfeeding goals.

The group meets in person and via Zoom, their in-person meeting today at 11:30 AM is about infant behavior and answering questions moms might have, such as breastfeeding.

It will be held in the Bush 4141 Community Room of College Station City Hall.

Cunha says, “So, we’re an organization that has a mission to help those that chose to breastfeed through mother-to-mother support, and we offer encouragement, and information, and education... It’s a learning curb for both of you and you might be going is what my baby doing normal or does it need attention”.

Lorenzana plans to breastfeed her son.

She knows some of the benefits it offers to the baby compared to alternatives.

The expecting mother says, “Breastfeeding can help your child grow in a tremendous way that sometimes formula cannot. It can also keep the baby a lot more healthy”

Cunha says breastfeeding is helpful to healing mothers as well.

She says, “If mom is sick or baby is sick, there is immunological support and bonding. It’s another way to bond with your baby”.

Despite the controversy of where to breastfeed or how you choose to feed your child, Lorenzana offers this piece of advice.

“If other moms can hear this, whether you do it or you don’t, there’s nothing wrong with the way you feed your child. As long as that baby is healthy and happy, you know it’s okay”.

According to Cunha, the first few weeks can be the hardest time for the breastfeeding relationship, but that’s what the organization is here for.

The La Leche League is free to anyone interested, their Facebook Page also has more details about the various meetings, events, and activities the group hosts.