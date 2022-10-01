Brazos Valley athlete prepares for the 2022 Special Olympics Fall Classic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley is just a week away from kicking off the return of The Special Olympics Texas 2022 Fall Classic.

Before the big games next weekend, Oct. 7-8, our story starts here at A&M Consolidated High School as one senior is practicing to compete in his first Fall Classic.

“This is my first year doing Bocce and I really enjoy it," said Cade Parkey, A&M Consolidated High School senior competing in the Fall Classic. "[Competing] is an opportunity to meet new kids that you are up against that are unique and different.”

As the games return, so does Parkey — to a sport that is unique and different — from the help and encouragement of his mom and coach.

“My mom said, 'Cade would you like to try this new sport?' I said no at first, but she said to 'just give it a try.' I did and I really started to enjoy it,” Parkey said.

Parkey’s coach Randi Daniels said he has excelled at every sport he has tried — even when it’s something new.

“He went to state in track, and this year I got him to come do Bocce and try it out," said Daniels, head of delegation (College Station A-Team). "He’s done great and so he gets to go to state again so he is just killing it.”

Taking skills from bowling and shuffleboard — Bocce is right down that alley.

“Bocce is a target game that is usually played outside," Daniels said. "You throw out a target ball and then each team is trying to get their ball closer to try and earn points."

With competition from all across the Lone Star State, Parkey said it’s about making a friend that make these games something to look forward to.

“When you are sitting down on the sidelines just waiting on your turn and just talking to them it is just really cool," Parkey said.

Volunteers are still needed for golf, swimming, softball and especially bocce. Volunteer responsibilities will include monitoring the games, keeping track of who’s winning, and awarding the athletes.

The games will be located at three different venues across Bryan-College Station: At Veterans Memorial Park, Texas A&M Natatorium and Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest.

A link to register to be a volunteer is located HERE: www.sotx.org .