Brazos Valley African American Museum to feature Smithsonian’s Water/Ways

BRYAN, TX — The Brazos Valley African American Museum will be featuring the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways traveling exhibition from May 29 to July 10.

“Water/Ways” is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions.

A massive, colorful, informative, and interactive exhibit, the purpose behind it is to dive into water’s environmental and cultural impact.

The exhibition explores water’s effect on the landscape, settlement, and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality. It looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources.

Exhibition Dates: May 29 – July 10, 2021

Grand Opening: May 29th, 10 am – 4 pm CDT

"Water/Ways" has reportedly been made possible in Bryan by the Texas State Historical Association, and in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station and the City of Bryan through the Arts Council. Additional supporters reportedly included Lone Star Storage.

Brazos Valley African American Museum (Free Admission):

