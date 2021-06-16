Brazos to receive $22 million grant via American Rescue Plan

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — On June 16, the Brazos County Commissioner's Court lead County Judge Duane Peters, moved to accept funds from the U.S. Department Treasury.

These funds are part of the American Rescue Plan as issued by the Biden Administration.

The funds total $22,260,775, and as confirmed by Commissioner Russ Ford, the government body is preparing to hire a consultant to determine where the money will be sent.

As described in official documents, confirming the acceptance, these funds are intended to aid local economic recovery and cover revenue losses as a result of the pandemic.

These funds are also open to being used for related infrastructure projects as described in H.R. 1316 and public health emergency costs.

Those in Brazos looking to reach the Commissioner's Court with suggestions or input can reach them via ccoffman@brazoscountytx.gov

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”