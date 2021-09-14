Brazos emergency management prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane overnight, but as we moved into the morning, it returned to a tropical storm. It's expected to bring some light rain to the Brazos Valley.

As the rain from Nicholas comes into the Brazos Valley, the Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center has made preparations.

Tracking Nicholas and preparing for the worst-case scenario.

“It’s mostly going to be south of us and will be on the fringes of the heavy rain event," said Jeff Saunders, director for Texas A&M Task Force 1.

Local emergency management is watching the track of the storm to ensure rain rates do not peak concerning levels.

”The rain rates, if it’s 5 inches in an hour, we’re going to have issues with flash flooding, if it’s 5 inches over the next day or two or several hours, then I think we will probably be okay,” said Jason Ware, Brazos County deputy emergency management coordinator.

Storms can shift quickly so remaining up to date and planning is what Ware recommends.

“So being prepared and having a plan in place,” added Ware.

As well as keeping the wet roads in mind.

“Just watch where they're driving. Always follow the saying of turn around don’t drown. If you can’t see where you're driving, then you shouldn’t drive in that area. It only takes a foot of water moving at a good clip to move a vehicle,” Saunders shared.

The Brazos Valley should expect a light drizzle throughout the day, accompanied by some heavy gusts of wind.

