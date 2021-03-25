Brazos County Youth and Livestock Show builds the leaders of tomorrow

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Brazos County youth are showing off their livestock skills in hopes of contributing to their futures. Right off the heels of the Houston livestock show, now 4-H'ers and FFA exhibitors, get to show off their hard work, right here locally!

The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show is actually taking place right now. After last year's devastating cancellation, these exhibitors and extension agents are happy to be back in the swing of things.

”It truly is amazing, last year was tough, it was really tough," said Avery Martin, Brazos County 4-H youth development extension agent. "You see all the hard work and dedication, time, and money that they put into it, and then, it all just kind of got washed down the drain,”

Many exhibitors have been practicing this craft of taking care of their livestock for years. Miranda Skaggs, has been involved in 4-H and FFA for 8 years now and is currently a Texas livestock ambassador.

“Through showing livestock, you gain so many different character traits that you wouldn’t have if maybe you weren't involved in 4-H or FFA,” said Skaggs, Brazos County 4-H and FFA exhibitor.

These opportunities allow the youth of the community to develop strong leadership, communication, and work ethic skills.

”You have to learn to be responsible because the animals rely on you to take care of them," said Skaggs. "You also have to learn how to have work ethic, because it’s up to you to be able to get them from start to finish,”

Purchasing the livestock as babies and caring for them until their ready to be shown, can take a lot of time, but it’s all worth it in the end when their able to have all their hard work recognized.

“I’ve actually won two ten-thousand-dollar scholarships through exhibiting livestock for college... so I've already started building up my college fund which is really an amazing thing, “ shared Skaggs.

As a 16-year-old, sophomore in high school, Miranda is proud of herself for already investing in her future. She is looking forward to possibly attending Texas A&M University to study in the field of animal science and continue within her passion of agriculture.

“The people that are involved in the agriculture industry, there are so many different people that are willing to go above and beyond for the youth and especially in the Brazos county, we have so many generous donors,” said Skaggs.

These exhibitors put so much work in all they do and thankfully with the support of their families they accomplish some great goals.

Miranda explains how thankful she is for those who support these events, making sure these young exhibitors are acknowledged for all their efforts.

Open to the public on Saturday afternoon, you can make your way to the Brazos County Expo center if you'd like to witness the premium auction and possibly invest in the future of Brazos County youth.

