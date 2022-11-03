Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department of District Two wins local contest

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department of District 2 recently won a contest, which allows them to update their abstraction tools, making it safer, easier, and quicker to get to car accidents.

The local contest was aimed at helping out rural fire departments across Texas.

After listing the projects and equipment they were in need of, the Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department in District 2, found out the received the most votes and won $5,000.

Their Chief, Joe Boyd, said their current equipment is almost 10 years old.

“We have to have a gas-powered hydraulic pump and then we have to have a set of hoses or two, and then the tool also separately,” he said.

He said the corded equipment is time consuming to assemble and the quick connects are susceptible to dirt and grime at scenes. Boyd also said the newer, battery-operated tools will eliminate much of the hassle.

“Battery operated equipment is both stronger for the newer methods of construction on cars and alloys in cars, and it’s also a lot more portable, and makes it where we can get to our patients faster and start the extrication recovery,” Boyd said.

He said these types of equipment comes in handy for the types of accidents that are common for his district.

Meaning about every week -- the equipment will be put to good use in the Brazos Valley. He said community members can further donate to help them get these tools by visiting their website.

“We have for the past two years, we’ve had upwards of 120 wrecks, so that averages out to 1 every 3 to 4 days, where we end with someone who could possibly be extracted in an accident,” he said.

Chief Boyd said in set up time alone, several seconds will be shaved off with this new equipment. Several seconds that could make the difference between life and death.