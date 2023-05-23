Brazos County Veterans Services Office closed with no employees

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Help isn’t available right now at the Brazos County Veterans Service… because there’s no staff.

Steve Aldrich, commissioner of Precinct 1, offered a solution that would benefit the office from experiencing this again.

“For the need to have continuity just in case something like this comes up, maybe we need to have 2 people working relative to veterans needs and I think that’s worth exploring when we get into budgets,” said Aldrich.

While Brazos County Commissioners were not able on the dismissal of Pat Patterson, Aldrich says he did provide quality service to the veterans that needed assistance.

“The things about Pat is he was phenomenally effective at taking care of these veterans needs so hope is that the new person we get is just as capable,” said Aldrich.

As veterans are being directed elsewhere for services like healthcare, disability benefits, and other matters – Lonny Masterson with the Not an Option to Wait (N.O.W.) Foundation says not to worry as this was just one of many places to get assistance.

“The VFW and stuff like that. The Veteran Peer Network is one of the things they can reach out to, I’ve even helped guys with claims even though I’m not technically certified – there’s people out there that can help,” said Masterson.

Masterson said this is only a minor setback for the county but emphasizes the help is out there.

“We have stuff within the community that’ll help carry the burden until we have that position filled,” said Masterson.