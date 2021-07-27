Brazos County to open multiple healthcare positions after $1.9 million funding

BRAZOS COUNTY, TEXAS — On July 27, the Brazos County Health District announced they be receiving $1.9 million in funding from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This new funding is intended to address health disparities, workforce development, and sustainability.

“The health district is excited to receive these funding opportunities that allows us to provide more services in our community,” shared Santos Navarrette, Jr, Brazos County Health District director in a press release.

Additional staff positions include community health workers, a family nurse practitioner, RNs, a workforce development coordinator, a biller/coder, administrative support, and a health equity coordinator.

This additional staff will allow the County to address health disparities in the community and provide additional clinical services, such as immigration physicals, sports physicals, and extended clinical hours.

Positions are expected to open to applicants the first week of Aug, to view the openings click here.

