Brazos County authorities discover marijuana, illegal weapon in routine traffic stop

The Brazos County Sherriff's Office discovered nine pounds of marijuana and an illegal weapon during a routine traffic stop.

A deputy conducted the traffic stop on Peach Creek Rd. Tuesday, July 13, and developed probable cause to search the vehicle. The search led to the discovery of nine pounds of marijuana, a gun, and $4000 in cash.

The three individuals arrested are Cooper Currie of Bryan, Cole Hudgins of Rockport, and Pierson Cracraft of Boerne.

According to the sheriff's office, all three were charged with a third degree felony for possession of marijuana, five pounds but less than or equal to fifty pounds; while Currie and Hudgins were also charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.