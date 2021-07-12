Brazos County Sheriff looks for families to join Texas Lions Camp

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — One charitable Texas summer camp, free of charge to attend, could provide fun and self confidence to children with disabilities.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky represents the local area in recruiting support for a Noon Lions Club camp known as Texas Lions camp.

Monday afternoon, Dicky spoke before the College Station Noon Lions club in hopes of drumming up support for the program, and bringing in local families who may want to sign up their children.

Dicky, a member of the Bryan Noon Lion’s Club, has been involved in helping with Texas Lions Camp for several years. The camp provides summer fun opportunities for children with physical limitations, diabetes and down syndrome. At least seven Brazos Valley children have attended camp under the sponsorship of local Lions Clubs in recent years.

“When parents drop their child off, there’s a little anxiety about the first time you leave your child somewhere," Dicky said, describing what he's seen in Kerrville. "But, [watching] the awards ceremony, there’s no doubt that the kids have a great time, and build that self confidence and can-do attitude.”

Dicky also hopes to raise continue funding for the summer camp, both through Lions Club chapters, and through the public at large. It costs $1,850 to send a child to camp, but that fee never comes out of the pockets of the families in attendance. It’s always covered through donations made through the Lions Club.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the camp or make an online donation can visit lionscamp.com for more information.