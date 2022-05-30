Brazos County residents pay respects to fallen veterans on Memorial Day

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Memorial Day is a day to honor all those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of generations to follow.

People are paying the ultimate sacrifice with their lives, so we can enjoy freedom today and in the future.

Every year Cindy Still still and her husband pass through the College Station cemetery to pay respects to their old friends.

“I just felt indebted to all of the veterans and all the living veterans, all those that have gone on before us and it’s an honor to be able to pay tribute to them,” said Still.

For Bob Cohen, it doesn’t take much thought, it’s simple.

”To put it in a small nutshell freedom is not free, there is a price paid by somebody,” said Bob Cohen, member of Brazos Valley chapter National Sojourners.

A little over 900 flags are put on veterans' gravesides by volunteers across the Brazos Valley.

” Very special time to stop think and pay honor to those who made it happen,” added Still.

Cohen believes it’s the least they can do.

“To honor those individuals who preceded us, if you stop and think about their commitment,” shared Cohen.

Still says she hopes people enjoy the day, but also take a moment to remember why they’re able to enjoy it.

“I think that it’s very important that people take time to pay their respects that helped make this life possible. This wonderful like we have,” said Still.

Those interested in volunteering to lay flags down can reach out to the Brazos Valley chapter of national sojourners to assist with their Veteran's Day efforts.