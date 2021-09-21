Brazos County reporting dramatic spike in covid cases amongst youth

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County is seeing another dramatic spike in covid cases.

There are currently over 22-hundred active cases within Brazos County - with 367 new cases and one death being reported just yesterday.

Health officials with the Brazos County health district are urging residents to get vaccinated as a means to reduce the strain on area hospitals and medical centers.

The age group with the highest number of reported cases is in children under age 18 as well as college-age adults ages 18 to 24.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

