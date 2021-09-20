Brazos County reaches all-time high of active COVID-19 cases

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County has officially reached an all-time high of active COVID-19 cases, according to the Brazos County Health District.

On Monday, the public health organization reported Brazos had 367 new cases and one COVID-19 related death.

The person who died was a Hispanic male in his 60s, health officials shared via their database.

At 1,980 active cases, the county has surpassed its record set on Jan. 17 and last Friday when 1,858 active cases were reported.

A total of 29,234 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Brazos since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 54 Brazos County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-related symptoms.

As stated by the CDC, the overwhelming majority of fully vaccinated people who die from COVID-19 are 65 and older.

According to the county, 98, 842 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Of these people, only four vaccine deaths have been reported, about 0.004% of those vaccinated.

