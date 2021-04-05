Brazos County offering 200 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on April 10

BRYAN, TX — On April 10, local health officials plan to distribute 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the St. Joseph Athletic Complex.

From 8 A.M.-4 P.M., people are encouraged to visit the walk-up/drive-up vaccination site.

At the time of this publication, registration is not required but appreciated for organizational purposes.

To register, click here!

This vaccine distribution event will be co-hosted by Brazos County Emergency Management, Brazos County Precinct 4 VFD, Brazos County Vaccination Hub, and St. Joseph Health.

Address: St Joseph Athletic Complex, 6044 Rye Loop (Entrance off of OSR)

