Brazos County nonprofit pledges to help families of fallen officers, including the Walker family

BRYAN, TX — The city of Bryan could not have imagined the heartache they would endure on August 13, 2012.

On that day, Brazos County Constable Brian Bachman was shot and killed in the line of duty. His death inspired his fellow officers to keep his legacy alive through what is now known as the Brazos County First Responders Association.

“We noticed that the checks don’t come in very fast from insurance companies and so forth, so we thought maybe we can get money to them a little quicker by starting this organization,” explained Constable Jeff Reeves, Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable.

The nonprofit provides financial support to law enforcement families in need, like the family of fallen Trooper Chad Walker.

Constable Reeves attended Trooper Walker's funeral in Groesbeck and gave the family an unexpected gift on behalf of the organization.

”I presented them with a $1,000 check for Trooper Walker’s family to help them,” he shared.

The organization and Constable Reeves understand the pain the Walker family is going through and simply wanted to show there are people in Bryan supporting them.

The Brazos County First Responders Association also supports officers who are injured on the job.

Chief Deputy Constable Calder Lively of Brazos County Precinct 3 was on the road when Winter Storm Uri hit the Brazos Valley. His vehicle slid on ice, causing him to hit a median on Highway 21.

”There’s no protection on the top of your vehicle, so when I landed on the guardrail, it crushed in my cab over a foot in a half, and that’s what caused the damage to my head,” he said.

Chief Deputy Lively was paralyzed from the neck down. Fortunately, he has since recovered majority of his movement. The chief deputy has shocked doctors with how far he has come in such a short time.

He too is grateful for the support the Brazos County First Responders Association has provided.

“The organization really helped out and ease a lot of financial burdens for me and my family, so that way they could stay in hotels. They knew they would have the resources that they’d need to help me,” added Chief Deputy Lively.

Chief Deputy Lively knew Constable Bachman personally and is thankful to be alive to see Constable Bachman's legacy help him and others in similar situations.

Due to the pandemic, the Brazos County First Responders Association's annual barbecue cookoff did not take place last year. This year's event is scheduled for May 15.

