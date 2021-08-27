Brazos County Juvenile Justice Center adds new facilities for inmates

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The third and final phase of improvements to the justice center featured renovations to the gym and detention center classrooms. It also includes a new outdoor recreational area!

These improvements create more space and meet demands as the Brazos County community continues to grow.

"One of the studies has shown that within the next 15 to 20 years, our population is growing," said Chris Coffey, facility administrator, Brazos County Juvenile Justice Center. "We didn't build this facility to lock our kids up and come here we built it for the expansion and the number of potential people we are going to have come into our community."

Juveniles sentenced to the detention center are already taking advantage of the new improvements through the summer school programs.

One detainee who shall remain anonymous says he's catching up on his academics.

"In summer school I had made 3 and a half or four and a half credits and the juvenile is good the new building is good."It's fun but it's not fun to be here but it's good and they treat us good."

The children at the juvenile center are educated by teachers employed with Bryan ISD.

