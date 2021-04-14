Brazos County Judge declares local disaster for recent hail storm

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — On April 14, County Judge Duane Peters issued a declaration of disaster in respect to the recent hail storm last Thursday.

With this declaration, all rules or regulations that may inhibit or prevent prompt response to this threat are suspended for the duration of this incident.

Under the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, County Judge Peters has authorized the use of all available resources of the state government and political subdivisions to assist in the County's response to this situation.

In accordance, Brazos County is now authorized to take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress disease, including transferring funds and arranging for immediate emergency repairs.

The declaration has been taken into effect immediately following its issuance today. At the time of this publication, the declaration is expected to last for seven days.

