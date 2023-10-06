Brazos County Health District to celebrate 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Memorial

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District is celebrating its 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Memorial this weekend to honor survivors and those that lost their lives.

Felicia Benford, with the Brazos County Health District, says multiple services will be available to women.

“We’ll have our therapist here showing them about red light therapy,” Benford said. “We’ll have a wigologist here, showing them how to tie a scarf or fix their wigs if they so choose. We’ll have two masseuses here giving many massages out to help them ease their nerves, make them feel better.”

The health district will have local organizations there to help women navigate and prioritize their health.

“We’ll be able to sign the women up to get mammograms, not just through this month but all the way to the end of the year,” said Benford. “ [Texas] C-Step will be here every Thursday from 9 to 2, signing women up for mammograms.”

While honoring the lives of breast cancer survivors, and those that lost their lives, the health district team created a way to bring joy to the women.

“Each person in the health district was asked to decorate or design a bra in celebration of breast cancer and so those bras demonstrate all the staff here at the Brazos County Health District,” said Benford.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Memorial is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. You can also catch a sneak peek of the Women’s Health Clinic from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Women’s Clinic will officially launch Oct. 12.