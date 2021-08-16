Watch
Brazos County Health District to address rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 13:23:10-04

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As of today, the Brazos County Health District is reporting 791 active cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, about 24.9% of all local hospitalizations involve the novel virus as well.

At 2:30 p.m. today, Dr. Seth Sullivan will be hosting a live conference to discuss vaccines and back-to-school tips. KRHD 25 News will be present at the conference. Make sure to stay tuned to catch our latest coverage of COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley.

