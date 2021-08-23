Watch Live: Brazos County Health District to address mask mandate speculation

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District will be hosting a conference today at 2:30 P.M. to discuss recent mask mandate information.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, alongside the superintendents of both Bryan and College Station ISD, will be present.

KRHD 25 News will also be in attendance to ask questions on behalf of our viewing audience. Make sure to stay tuned as we present the very latest COVID-19 news affecting the Brazos Valley.

Watch Here:

