Brazos County Health District offers free Hepatitis C screenings in May

BRYAN, Texas — Throughout the month of May, the Brazos County Health District is offering free Hepatitis C screenings.

According to the CDC, adults 18 and older should be screened routinely.

And having your Hepatitis A and B vaccinations can lower your risk of Hepatitis C.

Nurse Georgette Herring with the Brazos County Health District says Hep C is on the rise.

“…The opioid epidemic and IV drug use and because of the pandemic and people were staying inside, they were doing things such as using drugs and having sex and we noticed there was a large increase of Hepatitis C,” said Georgette Herring, nurse practitioner, Brazos County Health District.

People that are Hepatitis C positive may or may not experience symptoms and can have it for years and it be unknown.

The good news is Hep C is curable through a pill patients can take for 8 to 12 weeks, but if left untreated, it can lead to serious liver damage, liver cancer, and spread to other people.

“Enlarged liver, your stomach may get very enlarged, fatigue…very tired, nausea, vomiting, yellow eyes…we call that jaundice,” said Herring.

If you have questions about Hepatitis A, B, or C, you are encouraged to contact the Brazos County Health District.

If you can’t make it in the month of May, screenings will still be available for 10 dollars.

Coming up next month, the district will offer free HIV testing on June 27.