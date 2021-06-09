Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Brazos County Health District offering free HIV tests, COVID-19 vaccines on June 26

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brazos County Health District (Facebook)
Brazos County Health District (Facebook)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 15:46:50-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Brazos County Health District will be hosting two free clinics on Saturday, June 26 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

The first is an HIV testing clinic in honor of National HIV Testing Day, and the second is a COVID vaccination clinic.

The health district will be offering all three brands of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both clinics are free and do not require appointments.

Location: Brazos County Health District (201 N Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803)

best html themes

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.