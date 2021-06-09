Brazos County Health District offering free HIV tests, COVID-19 vaccines on June 26

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Brazos County Health District will be hosting two free clinics on Saturday, June 26 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

The first is an HIV testing clinic in honor of National HIV Testing Day, and the second is a COVID vaccination clinic.

The health district will be offering all three brands of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both clinics are free and do not require appointments.

Location: Brazos County Health District (201 N Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803)

