Brazos County Health District now offering COVID-19 vaccines

BRYAN, TX — Attention Brazos County!

The Brazos County Health District is now a vaccine provider.

According to their website, new appointments will be made as

the vaccine is now available to people who work in school and child care operations; this, alongside those already qualifying in phase 1B.

In total, qualifying individuals now include people who:

Are 65 and over

Are 18 or older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness from COVID-19

Work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers)

Work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers

The health district expects to receive their vaccines starting on the week of March 8.

To register, you are encouraged to call 979-361-4440 for appointment availability.

According to the website, their limited vaccine availability is typically confirmed by Wednesday morning of each week.

Additionally, officials want to remind people to please not show up to the health district without an appointment. Stating, "we will not be able to accept walk-ins due to the limited vaccine supply."

Address: 201 North Texas Avenue Bryan, TX 77803